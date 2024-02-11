Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.25.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Karora Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

KRR stock opened at C$4.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$734.07 million, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$3.60 and a one year high of C$5.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.36.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). Karora Resources had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of C$107.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karora Resources will post 0.4470457 EPS for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

