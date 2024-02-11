Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 26,546 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,546 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 1.4% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 96.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after buying an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $256,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Copart by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,871,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Copart by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Copart by 98.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,546 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

