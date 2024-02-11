Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 2.5% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,800,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 182.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

