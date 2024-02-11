Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Buys 345 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $188.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.18. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

