Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BlackLine by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $45,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,487.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

