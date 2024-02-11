Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $168.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

