Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mirova boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $242.95 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $249.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

