Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,976,067,000 after buying an additional 69,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,005,000 after buying an additional 60,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,797,000 after buying an additional 387,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,332,000 after buying an additional 106,604 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $174.63 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.04.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.76%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

