Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 488 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,253,000 after acquiring an additional 178,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Trade Desk by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $71.31 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.64.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

