Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 656 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 1.5% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 255,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $2,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $270.14 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $271.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.76 and a 200 day moving average of $240.19. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

