Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,759,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Repligen by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,558,000 after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $205.00 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $208.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RGEN

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.