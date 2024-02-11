Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Rollins by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Rollins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Rollins by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Down 0.6 %

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Shares of ROL stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

