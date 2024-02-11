Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.580-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kimco Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.58-1.62 EPS.
Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of KIM opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29.
Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimco Realty
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,143,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,483,000 after acquiring an additional 255,727 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kimco Realty
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Invest in Esports
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.