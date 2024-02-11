Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 2.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $30,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,323,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,983,848. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

