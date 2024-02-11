Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Holdings Raised by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after buying an additional 387,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,038,000 after buying an additional 66,689 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

