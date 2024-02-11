Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,977 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $337,567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IWN opened at $150.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.52. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

