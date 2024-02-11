Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

