Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $572.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $540.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.38. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $579.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

