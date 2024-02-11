Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Newmont by 62.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 448.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 44,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.