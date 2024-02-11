Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,284,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 26.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 502,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,071,000 after buying an additional 106,511 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 48.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 208,000.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $210.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.33 and a twelve month high of $219.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

