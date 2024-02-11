KRYZA Exchange Price Hits $0.0140 (KRX)

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, KRYZA Exchange has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. KRYZA Exchange has a total market capitalization of $110.60 million and approximately $24.49 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KRYZA Exchange token can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About KRYZA Exchange

KRYZA Exchange was first traded on October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken. The official website for KRYZA Exchange is www.kryza.io.

Buying and Selling KRYZA Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.01400519 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KRYZA Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KRYZA Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

