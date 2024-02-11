K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.34

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $6.75. K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 5,069 shares changing hands.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.