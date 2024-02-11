KuCoin Token (KCS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.66 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $1.66 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for about $10.52 or 0.00021838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 143,996,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,496,827 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

