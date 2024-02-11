Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.15

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and traded as low as $9.55. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 171 shares changing hands.

Kumba Iron Ore Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.