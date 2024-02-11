L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $209.84. The stock had a trading volume of 543,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,095. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

