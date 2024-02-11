Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Major Shareholder Bernhard Bruscha Sells 9,409 Shares

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of LTRX opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

