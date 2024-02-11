Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.0 million-$165.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.4 million. Lantronix also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.090-0.130 EPS.

LTRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantronix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.92. 2,421,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,653. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

