Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the casino operator will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LVS. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $53.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

