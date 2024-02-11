LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMAT. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Insider Activity

LMAT stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $68.67.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.