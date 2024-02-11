Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lennar were worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $153.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $156.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.32.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

