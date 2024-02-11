LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Position Reduced by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of LGI Homes worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes Trading Up 1.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGIH opened at $120.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.86. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $141.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGIH. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on LGI Homes

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.