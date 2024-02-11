Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $434.00 at Mizuho

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $430.00 to $434.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $433.14.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $419.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Linde has a 52-week low of $319.23 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

