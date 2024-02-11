Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,426,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288,854 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.50% of Linde worth $903,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Linde by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $419.42. 1,351,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,234. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $319.23 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.14.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

