Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 91.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,689 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $6,568,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 308.9% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Novartis by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Novartis Stock Down 0.3 %

NVS opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

