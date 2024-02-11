Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $170,000 Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in NetEase by 27.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Trading Up 1.8 %

NetEase stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.92. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

