Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $38.53

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $38.53 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,256,762 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,244,731.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00516425 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
