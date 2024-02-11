Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,893,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 678,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Up 3.5 %

LAD opened at $303.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $331.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAD

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.