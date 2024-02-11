Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Up 19.4% Over Last Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $51.02 million and $333,056.99 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

