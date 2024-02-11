LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Tops $0.0740 on Top Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $73.97 million and $4.03 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

