Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.26. 1,359,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,702. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.33 and a 200 day moving average of $212.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

