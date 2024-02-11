M.D.C.’s (MDC) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

