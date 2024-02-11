Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.18. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.87.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 79.84% and a return on equity of 110.19%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
