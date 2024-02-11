Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Cut by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises 3.0% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Markel Group by 106.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL traded up $20.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,428.94. 54,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,125. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,420.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,445.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

