Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Masco also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.00-$4.25 EPS.

Masco Stock Down 1.0 %

MAS stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95. Masco has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Masco

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masco by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,241,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,316,000 after acquiring an additional 157,918 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,903,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,090,000 after acquiring an additional 66,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,890,000 after acquiring an additional 71,373 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,790,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.