Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) Insider Purchases £5,023.86 in Stock

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) insider Fraser Gray acquired 8,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £5,023.86 ($6,297.93).

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 Price Performance

Shares of Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.74) on Friday. Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 has a 12 month low of GBX 58 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 66 ($0.83). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.38. The stock has a market cap of £80.55 million, a PE ratio of -3,100.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than £1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

