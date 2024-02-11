Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) Insider Purchases £5,023.86 in Stock

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) insider Fraser Gray acquired 8,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £5,023.86 ($6,297.93).
Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 Price Performance
Shares of Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.74) on Friday. Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 has a 12 month low of GBX 58 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 66 ($0.83). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.38. The stock has a market cap of £80.55 million, a PE ratio of -3,100.00 and a beta of 0.15.
Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maven Income & Growth VCT 4
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.