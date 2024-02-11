Maxim Group Cuts The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $18.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $866.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor purchased 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,527. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,227,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051,217 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after buying an additional 462,919 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after buying an additional 398,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

