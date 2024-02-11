Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

Shares of MRCY opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.71. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $55.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 63,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $2,178,034.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,217,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,535,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.