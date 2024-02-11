MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Raised to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

MLNK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.43.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at MeridianLink

MeridianLink stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,057.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673,423 shares of company stock valued at $30,658,617 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MeridianLink by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 146,822 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Articles

