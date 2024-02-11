Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) versus Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF) Head-To-Head Survey

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) and Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Merit Medical Systems and Presbia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86 Presbia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $91.13, suggesting a potential upside of 13.93%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than Presbia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

93.2% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of Presbia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presbia has a beta of 5.91, indicating that its stock price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Presbia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $1.15 billion 4.01 $74.52 million $1.73 46.23 Presbia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Presbia.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Presbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems 8.17% 14.71% 9.99% Presbia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Presbia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions. It also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coated tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, the company provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; gastroenterology products; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. It sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Presbia

(Get Free Report)

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.