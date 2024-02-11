Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 77.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,916,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,558,841,000 after buying an additional 3,892,446 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total value of $15,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,567,390.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,413 shares in the company, valued at $30,743,106.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total value of $15,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 890,289 shares of company stock worth $317,907,575. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of META traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $468.11. 18,413,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,937,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.84. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $485.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

